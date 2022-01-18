Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter worth about $332,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vy Global Growth by 47.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VYGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,060. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

