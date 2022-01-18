Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Up 28.8% in December

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NMM traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. 329,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,829. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $508.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 67.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

