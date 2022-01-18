Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.80

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 625956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adyen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,402.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

