3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $561,472 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 724.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $21,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 79.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after buying an additional 304,268 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,902. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

