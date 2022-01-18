Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
Several analysts have commented on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.
In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,812. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $34.94.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
