Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have commented on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,812. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.