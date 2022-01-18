Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Grows By 40.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,400 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 1,325,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.9 days.

FIBRA Prologis stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Tuesday. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

