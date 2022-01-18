ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmuCell by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICCC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 5,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,328. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. ImmuCell has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

