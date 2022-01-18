iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. 454,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,094. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

