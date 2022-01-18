Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

CRUS traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 451,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,387. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

