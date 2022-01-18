Quant Price Tops $147.58 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $147.58 or 0.00347569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $56.07 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008316 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.01 or 0.00975050 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

