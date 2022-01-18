Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.15. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.02. The company had a trading volume of 302,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,843. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

