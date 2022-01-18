Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report $33.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.58 million and the highest is $35.23 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 61,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $211.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

