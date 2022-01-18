Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells 4,821 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $94,346.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLAB stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 654,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,606. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

