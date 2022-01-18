Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Tarek Robbiati Sells 102,133 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarek Robbiati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 10,282,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,237,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

