Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.00

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 43976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESALY. Citigroup cut shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Eisai alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.