Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.17

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 7420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The firm has a market cap of $905.21 million, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

