First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.16

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 631113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

