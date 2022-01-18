Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.38

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 677024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several research firms recently commented on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,855.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

