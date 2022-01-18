Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Rises By 29.9%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FNF traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 647.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

