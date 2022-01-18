Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,643,600 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 7,373,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,054.5 days.
OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $$2.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
Haidilao International Company Profile
