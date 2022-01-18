Bitcoin SV Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112.15 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $112.15 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $108.79 or 0.00256215 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.72 or 0.00903703 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00025547 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,955,258 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.