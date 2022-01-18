MileVerse (MVC) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.46 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $39.27 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MileVerse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00069628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.91 or 0.07470199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,435.36 or 0.99939895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00067479 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007629 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.