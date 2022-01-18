Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,897,000 after buying an additional 282,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,209,000 after buying an additional 53,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,123,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. 432,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

