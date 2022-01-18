Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of PCFBY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 1,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

