ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 40.1% in December

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 206.0 days.

Shares of RKWBF stock remained flat at $$380.75 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.75 and a 200 day moving average of $463.98. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RKWBF shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ROCKWOOL International A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,020.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

