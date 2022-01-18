BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of BRP Group stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
