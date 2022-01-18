BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BRP Group stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

