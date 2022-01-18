Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $164.90

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.30.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $14.64 on Tuesday, hitting $152.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,415,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.78. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

