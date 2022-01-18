Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on VLOWY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY remained flat at $$1.88 on Tuesday. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $983.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

