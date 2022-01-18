Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Summit Materials Put Options (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,265 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 698% compared to the average volume of 284 put options.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 598,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,027. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

