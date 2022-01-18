Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 86,576 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 438% compared to the typical volume of 16,104 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.86. 4,819,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,583. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

