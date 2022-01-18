Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $845.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $845.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $846.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.60 million. Plexus reported sales of $830.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.96.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.16. 275,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

