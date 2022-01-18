$47.48 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post $47.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $54.50 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,081.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $164.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $241.43 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $283.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 3,901,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,666. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

