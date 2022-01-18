Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $168.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEGA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. 267,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -335.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.85. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $94.47 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 over the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,411,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,821,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after acquiring an additional 228,231 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after buying an additional 299,695 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.