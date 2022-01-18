Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given New 244.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 297.00 to 244.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.