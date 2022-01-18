Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) will report sales of $443.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million.

CANO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CANO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Cano Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

