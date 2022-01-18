Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

WKPPF stock remained flat at $$11.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

