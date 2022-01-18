Zacks: Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.45 Million

Equities analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $41.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.36 million and the highest is $41.90 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $164.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.91 million to $165.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $203.07 million, with estimates ranging from $194.07 million to $216.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,420. The stock has a market cap of $296.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

