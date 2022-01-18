Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.06

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 52105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 422,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.