Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Up 39.4% in December

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 509.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCFLF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

SCFLF stock remained flat at $$8.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.09%.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

