USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Up 41.2% in December

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

USAQ stock remained flat at $$0.61 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857. USA Equities has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

