Morgan Stanley Raises Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,429.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €1,300.00 ($1,477.27) to €1,429.00 ($1,623.86) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.93.

HESAY traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.93. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $101.94 and a twelve month high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

