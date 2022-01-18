Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.01 million and the highest is $23.12 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.48 million to $58.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of ALBO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,260. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $516.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

