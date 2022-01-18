$7.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will report $7.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.77 billion. Barclays posted sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full-year sales of $29.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.42 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.37 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 1,003,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 84.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

