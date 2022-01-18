-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Veru by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veru by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 57,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,130. Veru has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $441.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

