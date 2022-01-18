SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SOFI. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. 1,827,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,058,730. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 over the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

