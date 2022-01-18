ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Update

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,240,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the December 15th total of 19,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,771. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $203,779.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

