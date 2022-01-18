BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MUI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 2,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,580. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 188.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.