BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MUI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 2,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,580. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
