NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 42.5% in December

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAOV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,210. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 185.03% and a negative net margin of 1,268.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix during the third quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NanoVibronix by 146.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NanoVibronix by 24.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

