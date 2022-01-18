Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $525.94 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $525.94 or 0.01252856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and $471,834.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.63 or 0.07455128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.99 or 0.99417376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 20,809 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

