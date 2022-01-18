Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,883.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and $23,883.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,979.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.04 or 0.07472786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00336918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00909486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00076790 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00483290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00257306 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,763,295 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

